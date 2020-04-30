Rosemary Beran Rosemary A. Beran, nee Bistricky, age 90, of Shiloh, IL formerly of Fairview Heights, IL, born on July 27, 1929 in St. Louis, MO, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Morningside of Shiloh, Shiloh, IL. Rosemary was the Respiratory Department secretary at Memorial Hospital in Belleville for 30 years. She was also a Memorial Hospital Auxiliary volunteer. Rosemary and her husband Raymond were members of the Czechoslovakian Society of America (CSA) Lodge Estilian #404, and for many years bowled in the Lodge's league. Rosemary participated in a canasta club and also enjoyed crocheting and reading. She was our loving mom and grandma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond T. Beran; her parents, Jacob and Frances, nee Novotny, Bistricky; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Roseann Beran. Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Diane (Steven) Manning of Collinsville, IL, and Nancy (David) Extrait of Belleville, IL; 3 grandchildren, Thomas Johnsen (Maria Rodriguez) of San Diego, CA, David A. Extrait (Kristen Whitmyer) of Queen Creek, AZ, and Dana (Nathan) Bailey of O'Fallon, IL; 3 great granddaughters, Caleigh Rae Johnsen, Addison Bailey, and Mackenzie Bailey; her nephews and niece, Jerry "Butch" Beran, Roger Beran, Ricky Beran, Jim Beran, and Pam Peters; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Phyllis Beran. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Graveside services and interment were held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020.