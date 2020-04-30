Rosemary Beran
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Beran Rosemary A. Beran, nee Bistricky, age 90, of Shiloh, IL formerly of Fairview Heights, IL, born on July 27, 1929 in St. Louis, MO, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Morningside of Shiloh, Shiloh, IL. Rosemary was the Respiratory Department secretary at Memorial Hospital in Belleville for 30 years. She was also a Memorial Hospital Auxiliary volunteer. Rosemary and her husband Raymond were members of the Czechoslovakian Society of America (CSA) Lodge Estilian #404, and for many years bowled in the Lodge's league. Rosemary participated in a canasta club and also enjoyed crocheting and reading. She was our loving mom and grandma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond T. Beran; her parents, Jacob and Frances, nee Novotny, Bistricky; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Roseann Beran. Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Diane (Steven) Manning of Collinsville, IL, and Nancy (David) Extrait of Belleville, IL; 3 grandchildren, Thomas Johnsen (Maria Rodriguez) of San Diego, CA, David A. Extrait (Kristen Whitmyer) of Queen Creek, AZ, and Dana (Nathan) Bailey of O'Fallon, IL; 3 great granddaughters, Caleigh Rae Johnsen, Addison Bailey, and Mackenzie Bailey; her nephews and niece, Jerry "Butch" Beran, Roger Beran, Ricky Beran, Jim Beran, and Pam Peters; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Phyllis Beran. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Graveside services and interment were held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved