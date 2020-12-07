Rosemary Eichholz

September 18, 1947 - December 2, 2020

Collinsville, Illinois - Rosemary C. Eichholz, age 73, of Collinsville, IL, passed away December 2nd, 2020, at Gateway regional Hospital in Granite City.

Rosemary was born on September 18th, 1947, in East St Louis.

In addition to her loving husband Roger, whom she married on May 6th, 1967, she is survived by her daughter Christina (Ron) Horstmann, of Damiansville, granddaughter Sydne Rensing (special friend Jeremy Clow), of Chicago, Grandsons, TJ Rensing, of Tempe, AZ, and Devin Rensing, of Albers. Rosemary was the youngest of 10 children. Surviving siblings are Sr. Michaeline Ryan, of Ruma, Martin Ryan, of Collinsville, Karen Ryan, of River Falls, WI, Patricia (Robert) Porter, of Aurora, Anthony Ryan, of Collinsville, and Eileen Blackburn, of Collinsville. She is also survived by her niece, Amy (Michael) Morgan, of Collinsville, and several other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Eichholz, in 2014, her parents Martin and Rosalia Ryan, and brothers Paul, Michael, and Bernard Ryan.

A private mass will be held at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, in Maryville, IL. Burial will take place at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, in Collinsville, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store