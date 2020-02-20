|
|
Rosemary Goewert Rosemary Goewert, nee Gebke, 89, of Belleville, IL, born January 18, 1931, in Bartelso, IL, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Breese Nursing Home, Breese, IL. Mrs. Goewert worked as a daycare provider, first at Jack & Jill Daycare, then in her home for her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, playing bingo, and playing cards. Rosemary was a member St. Luke Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and the Shiloh Eagles Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Stanley H. Goewert, whom she married on July 4, 1951, and who died on July 13, 1993; her parents, Bernard and Elizabeth, nee Becker, Gebke; a son-in-law, Greg Tribout; five brothers, Thomas Gebke in infancy, Cornelius (Helen) Gebke, Norbert (Clara) Gebke, Larry (Bernice) Gebke, and Bernard (Rita) Gebke Jr.; three sisters, Betty (Alphonse) Eversgerd, Pat (Joe) Haake, and Dolores (Ted) Kohnen; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman and Leona, nee Helmann, Goewert; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Greg Eversgerd, Arnold Michels, Tony Benhoff, Paul Jansen, and Joe (Lara) Goewert. Surviving three daughters, Debbie Tribout (Bill Lee), Donna (Marty) Hubbard, and Marsha (Mark) Beaston; a son, Mel (Cheryl) Goewert; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Jeff) Burton, Ryan (Suzanne) Tribout, Josh (Kelly) Hubbard, Ashley (Nathan) Brown, Matt (Lindsay) Beaston, Chris (Abby O'Donnell) Beaston, Gabrielle (Chad) Bockewitz, Max (Mariah) Goewert, and Brock Goewert; 11 great-grandchildren, Rylee, Brody, Livia, Jay, FaithAnn, Bo, Audrey, Cooper, Hadley, Hank, and Briggston; five sisters, Cleo Eversgerd, Sis Michels, Aggie Benhoff, Margie Jansen, and Blanche (Bob) Kohrmann; three sisters-in-law, Gloria Mollett, Barb Wade, and Rita Carder; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Breese Nursing Home for their loving care and concern for Rosemary. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 noon Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020