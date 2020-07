Rosemary Hamill

HAMILL - Rosemary Ann, nee Kipp, Hamill, 60, of Marissa, IL; born on July 15, 1959 in Sparta, IL; passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Visitation: Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9-11am. Funeral services will follow at 11am. Burial in Marissa Township Cemetery in Marissa, IL. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL is in charge of arrangements.



