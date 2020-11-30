1/1
Rosemary Held
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Held
April 15, 1937 - November 22, 2020
Caseyville, Illinois - Rosemary O. Held (nee Mees), age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2020 with her family by her side.
Rosemary was born on April 15, 1937 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She resided in Caseyville, Illinois, for 76 years before moving to Troy, Illinois in 2013. Rosemary was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stephen's in Caseyville, Illinois, and dedicated many decades of service to her church. She attended Blessed Sacrament school and Notre Dame High School in Belleville, Illinois. After high school Rosemary worked for Boatmen's Bank in St. Louis. While there she attended Missouri Business School in St. Louis. It was there she met the love of her life, Bruce Held. Rosemary and Bruce were married on November 28, 1958. The two lived in St. Louis for a few years before returning to her hometown of Caseyville in 1960.
The names Rosemary and Bruce became synonymous with service in St. Stephen's parish and the Caseyville community. They were the Catholic Youth Organization moderators for more than a decade; mentoring, guiding and serving hundreds of teens in their care. By the mid 1960's Rosemary and Bruce became parents while continuing their dedication to making the lives of their family, friends, and others in need better.
In addition to her passionate support of church, Rosemary loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball, was an avid reader, and cheered on her grandchildren at countless sporting events. To say that she was loved by everyone is an understatement. She shared herself with all she met.
Rosemary is survived by her son, Steve, and his fiancee, Suzanne; her daughter Sally and husband, Paul, loving grandchildren Katie, Eric, Jacob, Christina, Jackie and dozens of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, father Carl Mees, mother Mada (Elliott) Mees, and sister Ada Knussmann.
Due to Covid 19 Restrictions A private Family Mass will be held at St Stephen Catholic Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved