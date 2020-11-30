Rosemary Held

April 15, 1937 - November 22, 2020

Caseyville, Illinois - Rosemary O. Held (nee Mees), age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2020 with her family by her side.

Rosemary was born on April 15, 1937 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She resided in Caseyville, Illinois, for 76 years before moving to Troy, Illinois in 2013. Rosemary was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stephen's in Caseyville, Illinois, and dedicated many decades of service to her church. She attended Blessed Sacrament school and Notre Dame High School in Belleville, Illinois. After high school Rosemary worked for Boatmen's Bank in St. Louis. While there she attended Missouri Business School in St. Louis. It was there she met the love of her life, Bruce Held. Rosemary and Bruce were married on November 28, 1958. The two lived in St. Louis for a few years before returning to her hometown of Caseyville in 1960.

The names Rosemary and Bruce became synonymous with service in St. Stephen's parish and the Caseyville community. They were the Catholic Youth Organization moderators for more than a decade; mentoring, guiding and serving hundreds of teens in their care. By the mid 1960's Rosemary and Bruce became parents while continuing their dedication to making the lives of their family, friends, and others in need better.

In addition to her passionate support of church, Rosemary loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball, was an avid reader, and cheered on her grandchildren at countless sporting events. To say that she was loved by everyone is an understatement. She shared herself with all she met.

Rosemary is survived by her son, Steve, and his fiancee, Suzanne; her daughter Sally and husband, Paul, loving grandchildren Katie, Eric, Jacob, Christina, Jackie and dozens of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, father Carl Mees, mother Mada (Elliott) Mees, and sister Ada Knussmann.

Due to Covid 19 Restrictions A private Family Mass will be held at St Stephen Catholic Church.





