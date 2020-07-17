1/1
Rosemary Henke
1925 - 2020
Rosemary Henke Rosemary Henke, nee Moudy, 94, of Belleville, IL born October 21, 1925, in Sesser, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Henke was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Marvin E. Henke, whom she married on September 18, 1947, and who died on October 28, 1985; her father, Amos Moudy; her mother, Mona Lina, nee Basso, Huber; her stepfather, Herbert Huber; a daughter-in-law, Lynne Henke; and a son-in-law, Russel Scheibel. Surviving are two sons, Roger Henke (Colleen Igou), and Mark (Stacey) Henke, both of Belleville, IL; a daughter, Mona Scheibel of Millstadt; seven grandchildren, Sara (Sam) Scheibel, Ed (Kim) Scheibel, Ryan Henke (Sarah Hardin), Kristen Henke (Patrick McEvilly), Elizabeth Henke, Cole Henke, and Derek Henke; five great-grandchildren, Stili Teodosiev, Isabella Scheibel, Amia Scheibel, Abram Scheibel, and James McEvilly; and a brother, William (Ruth Ann) Huber of San Diego, CA. Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL, or to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), Greater Missouri and Southern Illinois chapter, 1807 Park 270 Drive, Suite 110, Maryland Heights, MO, 63146. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Craig Bielke officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
