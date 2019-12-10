|
Rosemary Kerber Rosemary Kerber, nee Meketa, age 94, of Belleville, IL, born on June 1, 1925 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Dammert Geriatric Center at the Esquiline Apartment Community in Belleville, IL. Rosemary was affectionately known as "Rosey" by her colleagues and as "Skeets" by her friends in her early life. She was born and raised in East St. Louis, IL. Rosemary graduated from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in East St. Louis, IL. She worked for more than 50 years as a Registered Nurse in many capacities. After retirement, she remained involved doing healthcare related volunteer activities. Rosemary was an avid traveler and loved engaging with people. She made friends wherever she went. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George William "Bill" Arnold; her second husband, John R. Kerber; her infant daughter, Mary Ann Kerber; her parents, Pete and Maggie Meketa; and her brothers, George, Charles, Paul, Robert, Rudolph and Raymond Meketa. Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Arnold and Janet (James) Betts; her granddaughter, Madison Betts; her sister, Margie Schirmer; and her cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Family Hospice, 5110 West Main Street, Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Esquiline Chapel at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Service: A Mass and celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at Esquiline Chapel at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL with Fr. Joe Farraioli officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 10, 2019