Rosemary Roth Rosemary A. Roth, nee Nebgen, 91, of Swansea, IL, born November 5, 1927, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL. Mrs. Roth worked at the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department as a bailiff before her retirement. She was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, and belonged to the Cathedral Quilters. She loved to play cards and in past years, enjoyed traveling with her husband, Melvin. Rosemary was an avid Cubs fan. Go Cubs! 'She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin J. Roth whom she married on January 8, 1947, and who died on May 14, 1991; a son, Michael Roth; a daughter, Margaret "Peggy" (Frank) Schofro; a daughter in infancy, Mary Roth; and a son-in-law, Pete Schulein; her parents, Roland and Cecelia, nee Gass, Nebgen; four brothers, William "Duck" Nebgen, Roland Nebgen, George Nebgen, and Robert Nebgen; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Nebgen. Surviving are two sons, Patrick (Kathy) Roth of Swansea, IL, and Timothy (Debbie) Roth of Glendale, AZ; a daughter, Cathy Schulein of Evansville, IL; 11 grandchildren, Katie Roth, Mindy Roth, Patricia (Brad) Bell, Michelle (Vincent) Marty, Joshua (Brandi) Roth, Matthew Roth, Laney (Joe) Atkins, Patrick (Beth) Schulein, Ronnie (Misty) Schulein, Ryan Schofro, and Nick Schofro; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Nebgen of Belleville, IL; a sister-in-law, Gail Nebgen of Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019