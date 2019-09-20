Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
Belleville,, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Roth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Roth Obituary
Rosemary Roth Rosemary A. Roth, nee Nebgen, 91, of Swansea, IL, born November 5, 1927, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL. Mrs. Roth worked at the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department as a bailiff before her retirement. She was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, and belonged to the Cathedral Quilters. She loved to play cards and in past years, enjoyed traveling with her husband, Melvin. Rosemary was an avid Cubs fan. Go Cubs! 'She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin J. Roth whom she married on January 8, 1947, and who died on May 14, 1991; a son, Michael Roth; a daughter, Margaret "Peggy" (Frank) Schofro; a daughter in infancy, Mary Roth; and a son-in-law, Pete Schulein; her parents, Roland and Cecelia, nee Gass, Nebgen; four brothers, William "Duck" Nebgen, Roland Nebgen, George Nebgen, and Robert Nebgen; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Nebgen. Surviving are two sons, Patrick (Kathy) Roth of Swansea, IL, and Timothy (Debbie) Roth of Glendale, AZ; a daughter, Cathy Schulein of Evansville, IL; 11 grandchildren, Katie Roth, Mindy Roth, Patricia (Brad) Bell, Michelle (Vincent) Marty, Joshua (Brandi) Roth, Matthew Roth, Laney (Joe) Atkins, Patrick (Beth) Schulein, Ronnie (Misty) Schulein, Ryan Schofro, and Nick Schofro; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Nebgen of Belleville, IL; a sister-in-law, Gail Nebgen of Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now