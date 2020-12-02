Rosie Lee Baucum
December 22, 1925 - November 21, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Rosie Lee Baucum, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Paul's Senior Community Center, Belleville IL. Mrs. Baucum was born Rosa Leah (Lee) Griggs in Madison, IL on December 22, 1925. She was the fourth and last child of Mr. Charlie Mach and Lula Phillips Griggs. Rosie Lee received religious instruction at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church of Madison, IL and education in the Dunbar Public School system of Madison, IL.
In 1945, she attended the United States Negro Cadet Nursing Corps in Kansas City, MO and passed her registered nursing boards in 1948. In that same year, she married Earle W. Baucum while he was on active duty at the Fort Bragg Army Base in its chapel in North Carolina. In 1949, she gave birth to her first child, Earle W. Baucum, Jr. in St. Louis, MO. In 1952, the family moved to Danville, IL. In 1952, Rosie Lee became a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital working in the pediatric ward. In 1953, she gave birth to her second child, Patricia R. Baucum. Also, in 1953, the family became members of the St. Patrick Catholic Church Parish. In 1958, the family became members of St. Paul Catholic Church Parish. In the early 1960's, Mrs. Baucum became a nurse at the Danville VA Medical Administration. Mrs. Baucum retired from the VA Medical Administration in 1988. After 38 years in Danville, Rosie Lee and her husband moved to Springfield, IL. They then moved to Belleville, IL in 1996 and in 2000, they became caregivers to their daughter due to her progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Mrs. Baucum was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church Parish of Shiloh, IL from 1996 until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Earle Baucum, Sr., and her daughter, Patricia Rose Baucum.
Mrs. Baucum is survived by her son, Mr. Earle Baucum Jr. of Belleville, IL; a sister, Mrs. Vernice Griggs Johnson of Madison, IL; and a sister-in-law, Mrs. Hazel Griggs of Prosper, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or any donation to a charitable organization of the giver's choice.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL on Friday, December 4, 2020. Please no potted plants. Appropriate funeral flower arrangements would be appreciated.
Visitation will also be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Shiloh, IL with Msgr. James Margason officiating.
Interment will be held in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, on Monday, December 7, 2020.