SUMMERS- Rosina Summers, 91, of Plant City, Florida, passed away June 26th, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral will be at Noon on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.



