BOUSE - Roy W. Bouse, age 83, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. There will be no visitation or services at this time; a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Roy donated his body to the Logan University College of Chiropractic in Chesterfield, MO. Burial at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL. Arrangements handled by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, Edwardville.



