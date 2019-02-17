|
Roy A. Juelfs Roy Juelfs, 81 years old of Columbia, IL., passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 11, 1937, in Cahokia, IL. He was a dedicated family man and a long time Teamster Truck Driver. Surviving are his Wife of 62 years, Rose Juelfs, his Children, Roy W. (Diana) Juelfs, Rick (Sarah) Juelfs, Roseann (Jim) Miller & Rob (Laura) Juelfs, his Grandchildren, Kristen (Joe) Gianino, Eric Juelfs, Avery Juelfs, August Juelfs, Jamie Miller, Jenna Miller, Kayla Juelfs & Matthew Juelfs, his Great Grandchildren, Estelle Gianino, Vivian Gianino & Joey Gianino and his Sister, Marian Dietch, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents, August & Marie Juelfs, his Brother, Elmer Juelfs and his Sister, Lillian Schofield. Private family memorial service to be held at a later date. LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019