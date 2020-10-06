1/1
Roy Lovell
1946 - 2020
Roy Lovell Roy D. Lovell, age 74, of Thebes, Illinois passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 of a heart attack at home. Roy was born August 8, 1946 in Ewing, Illinois, son of the late Howard William and Edith Irene Fisher Lovell. He retired after 42 years as a railroad employee with Union Pacific Railroad in Dupo, Illinois; and was a United States Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Bobbi (Hand) Lovell; daughter, Ruth (Don) Morrison; four grandsons, Chris, Matt, CJ (Rocquelle), and Nathan (Breanna); two great-grandsons, Colin and Blade; two sisters, Ann Snell and Maida (Kenneth) Stuart; many nieces, nephews, and friends. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.jones-funeral.com Visitation: Friends may call Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Tamms. Funeral: Services will follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Sam Ramdial will officiate. Interment will follow at the Twente Cemetery in Thebes with full military honors given by the United States Navy Honor Guard and area veterans. Due to Illinois state guidelines all attending asked to follow the social distancing guidelines; and a face mask or covering is required. Jones Funeral Home Tamms is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Tamms
OCT
6
Service
01:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Tamms
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Tamms
3rd & Indiana
Tamms, IL 62988
(618) 747-2213
