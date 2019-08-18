|
Roy Reeb Roy W. Reeb, Jr., 82, of New Baden, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born March 29, 1937 in E. St. Louis, IL, the son of Roy W. and Dorothy, nee Cartwright, Reeb, Sr. He married Jane Boyer on August 26, 1961 at St. Phillips Church in E. St. Louis, IL and she survives in New Baden. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Mona (Bernard) Vahling of Teutopolis, IL, Brenda (special friend, Michael Happell) Reeb of Rochester, NY, Anne (Roger) Osthoff of Mattoon, IL, Mike Reeb of New Baden, IL, Carolyn (Ewan) Whitaker of Olympia, WA, and Kate (Rus) Lewis of Carlinville, IL; six grandchildren, Andrew (Jessica) Vahling, Luke (Ashley) Vahling, Molly and Joseph Lewis, and Fiona and Max Whitaker; and his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kathy & Bob Ferris, Peggy & Bob Moore, Tony Boyer & special friend Mary Kay Marcquenski, and Ginny & Peter O'Brien. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a cousin, Rev. Bernard Goedde. Mr. Reeb retired from the housekeeping department at Memorial Hospital. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves, and also worked as a farmer, mechanic, and drove a concrete truck for many years. Roy was a member of St. George Parish in New Baden. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and roses, collecting model trains, and making and selling soap. Memorials may be made to the St. George Window Restoration Fund or Aviston Countryside Manor and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com Service: A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden. Friends may call Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019