Roy Thomas Strickland On May 3, 2020, Roy Thomas Strickland, 82, peacefully left this Earth and entered Heaven's gates, leaving behind a legacy of love. Roy was a family man, who enjoyed doing anything with his six children -especially fishing, boating, camping, and Dune Cat rides. Roy's kids had many unusual play things-like his air jacks or a truck with no motor but a battery so the radio, lights, and wipers would work. Roy could fix anything- at his auto shop or anywhere else-and he could solve any problem. He was an avid jokester who loved dishing it out and getting it back in return. His love of chocolate was unparalleled and he would ask his grandkids for chocolate before they could enter the house! Roy loved sitting on the patio smoking a cigarette and drinking a beer with his beloved wife of 60 years, Donna, and his sweet dog, Codee. Everyone was welcome at Roy's table and many friends stopped by on a regular basis just to visit and share a laugh. Roy would help anyone-no one was a stranger-and he would only ask them to pay it forward in return. In the early 80's, Roy would transport medical staff members to hospitals during snow storms and work countless hours keeping ambulances running or supplied with tire chains. He instilled in each of his children the value of hard work and compassion. His love and pride in his family was evident at every gathering-he would grin at Donna and say, "We did all this." He would let you borrow anything-except his Chapstick, his pen or his salt shaker. His smile was infectious and his wit will forever be missed Those welcoming Roy in Heaven are his parents, Raymond and Doris Strickland and his brother, Bob Strickland. Left to cherish his memory are his: wife, Donna; brother, Dale (Cindy) Strickland; children: Wayne (Tammie) Strickland, Dana (Rick) Pea, Jody (Jamie) Miller, Lori (Gary) Stevenson, Stacie (Josh) Sparks, and Brandon (Mindy) Strickland; grandchildren, Malaina (Eddie) Hofnagle, Wayne (Julie) Strickland, Heather (Justin) Buckley, Jordan (Cali) Pea, Tyler (Tiffany) Slaughter, Ashley Slaughter, Matt (Elise) Miller, Jacob (Nicole) Miller, Kylie Stevenson,Kelsea (Gerneisha) Sparks, Donnie Sparks, Breanne Bowen; Addison McAllister, Leighton McAllister, and Bentley Strickland; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Laurel Strickland, Riley and Dean Buckley, and Mitchell Miller; and many other family and lifelong friends. "Until we meet again, may God bless you as he has blessed me." Elvis Presley Service: There will be no public services at this time due to the current circumstances. Roy would want everyone to remember him with joy not tears.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.
