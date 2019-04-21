Roy Glasscock Jr. Roy V. Glasscock Jr. 82, of Collinsville, IL, born October 19, 1936 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Roy was a faithful member and Deacon of Bethel Baptist Church in Troy, IL. Roy served as a photographer in the US Navy from 1954 to 1957. Afterward, he joined the St. Louis City Police Department where he retired after 30 years. Roy also worked security for Boeing and The St. Louis Zoo. He was also an avid Amateur Radio Operator holding the highest level of certification using the call signs KC0JG and N9QA. His love of the outdoors inspired him to become a Master Gardner and a registered Beekeeper. Roy enjoyed traveling and loved the time he spent with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy V. and Evelyn F. (nee Myers) Glasscock Sr.; brothers, Lloyd "Moe" and James Glasscock. Surviving are his wife, Bonnie K. (nee Adams) Glasscock of Collinsville, IL; Sister-in-law Carole Adams of St. Louis, MO, sons, Joseph M. (Sherry) Glasscock of House Springs, MO, Daniel L. (Sheri) Glasscock of Glen Carbon, IL, and Jonathan M. (Kathy) Glasscock of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Cassidy (Jason) Aldridge, Holly (Matthew) Libera and Wendy (Josh) Gunn; great-grandchildren, Hannah Beckering, Bryson Wallace and Bella Gunn, Alex and Norah Libera. Memorials may be made to at www.tinyurl.com/RoyGlasscock. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Service: Roy's Memorial service will be held 11 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, Troy, IL with Rev. Tim Lewis officiating.



