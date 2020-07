HURT,- Royal Ervin Hurt, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m.



