Royce Braden
June 6, 1938 - November 23, 2020
Freeburg, Illinois - Royce Felton Braden, 82, of Freeburg, IL, born June 6, 1938, in Randolph County, AL, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at his residence.
Royce graduated from Bessemer High School in 1956. He continued his education and studied at the University of Alabama and Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. He was a member of IBEW Local 309 for 53 years, and then belonged to the Retirees Club Local 309 for many years. Royce was a member of First Baptist Church, O'Fallon, IL, and sang in the church choir as well as PSOP Senior Choir. He was a member of the Swansea Moose Lodge #1221 and MidState Illinois Bass Anglers. Royce enjoyed fishing, golfing, and softball and belonged to Gringo's fastpitch softball team. He enjoyed playing in pinochle clubs, working in his yard, and volunteering his time to Meals on Wheels. He was a Cardinal baseball fan and extremely avid lifelong Crimson Tide fan. He loved winter vacations in St. Pete Beach, Florida, and above all else enjoyed his grandchildren and attending their events.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert L. and Ollie, nee Brooks, Braden; two sisters, Mary Ann (Richard) Whisner, and Patsy Hamilton; and a brother-in-law, Dean Hill.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 37 years, Jolene L., nee Eiff, Braden, whom he married on December 30, 1983; a daughter, Debra L. (Michael) Manning, Fair Hope, AL; a son, Charles G. (Heather) Braden of Fairview Heights, IL; two step-sons, Robert J. (Kelly) Trentman, of Belleville, IL, and Theodore J. (Drew Panico) Trentman of Whittier, CA; five grandchildren; Ryan (Mary) Manning, Mikayla Manning, Clinton Trentman, Evan Trentman, and Emma Trentman; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jaden Manning; the mother of his children, Evelyn "Jennie" Braden; a sister, Joyce Hill of Clarea, Ok; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Hamilton of Clanton, AL.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Belleville Area Humane Society.
Funeral: Family services will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Burial will be at Marissa City Cemetery, Marissa, IL.