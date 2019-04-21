Home

Royce "Fletch" Fletcher

Royce "Fletch" Fletcher Obituary
ROYCE FLETCH FLETCHER - Royce Fletcher, 88, passed Mon., March 25, 2019. In keeping with his wishes, "Fletch" donated his body to Saint Louis University. Visitation will be held at the American Legion in Germantown on April 27, from 9a-11a. A service will be held at 11a. Memorials to the Meals on Wheels Program will be received at the Legion, or can be mailed to Clinton County Senior Services Carlyle, IL Arr: Moss Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
