1/1
Ruby Jenkins
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Jenkins Ruby (nee McMahan) Jenkins, 89 of Belleville, IL passed away on August 13, 2020 after a courageous battle from complications of Alzheimer's. She retired with 40 years of service from Viking Freight, Yellow Freight and Roadway Express, and was a member of Christ Church in Fairview Heights. Ruby was born on July 23, 1931 in Cerrogardo, Tennessee to parents Frank and Alma McMahan who have preceded her. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Robert (Bob) Jenkins; brothers Raymond, Wallace, Bill and Bob; and by sisters Lois, Marie, Bea, Wanda, Barbara and her twin sister, Ruth; and granddaughter Kayla. She is survived by her daughter Sherry Warner (Richard, deceased) of Fairview Heights, sons Gary Jenkins (Mary Kay) of Naperville and Terry Jenkins (Maggie) of O'Fallon, and sister Jenece McKay of Azle, TX. She also has 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved