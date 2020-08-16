Ruby Jenkins Ruby (nee McMahan) Jenkins, 89 of Belleville, IL passed away on August 13, 2020 after a courageous battle from complications of Alzheimer's. She retired with 40 years of service from Viking Freight, Yellow Freight and Roadway Express, and was a member of Christ Church in Fairview Heights. Ruby was born on July 23, 1931 in Cerrogardo, Tennessee to parents Frank and Alma McMahan who have preceded her. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Robert (Bob) Jenkins; brothers Raymond, Wallace, Bill and Bob; and by sisters Lois, Marie, Bea, Wanda, Barbara and her twin sister, Ruth; and granddaughter Kayla. She is survived by her daughter Sherry Warner (Richard, deceased) of Fairview Heights, sons Gary Jenkins (Mary Kay) of Naperville and Terry Jenkins (Maggie) of O'Fallon, and sister Jenece McKay of Azle, TX. She also has 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.