Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Rudelle's life story with friends and family

Share Rudelle's life story with friends and family

RAHLFS- Rudelle Rahlfs, 92, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 12:26 pm, Sunday, April 26, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bremen. Arr. by Pechacek Funeral Homes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store