Rudy Risman Rudy L. Risman, 94, of Collinsville, IL, born July 4, 1925 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Victor and Mary (nee Korecky) Risman, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 in St. Louis, MO. Rudy was Navy veteran serving aboard the USS Eisner (DE-192) in the pacific theatre during World War II where he earned the Asiatic, Pacific and American Victory Medals as well as a medal for Good Conduct. After his time in the service, Rudy went to work for Granite City Steel where he worked for forty years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 5691 and Steel Workers Local #69. In addition to his parents, Rudy is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (nee Hornbeck) Risman, married April 27, 1963; son, Gary Risman; brother, Frank Risman; and step-son, Mark Woehrle. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Ann Marie (Rusty) Brusenhan; Linda (Daniel) Hlaca; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; as well as many friends and distant relatives. Service: Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private service will be conducted at Herr Funeral Home with burial immediately following at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Rudy will receive full military honors once the restrictions are removed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rudy's honor made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020.