Russel Scheibel Russel E. Scheibel, 72, of Scheibel Hollow, Millstadt, IL, born April 7, 1947, in Belleville, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by the love of his family. Russ attended St. Teresa Grade School and was a 1965 graduate of Althoff Catholic High School. He held Bachelor and Master's degrees from SIU -Edwardsville. For 15 years, Russ was a seventh-grade teacher at West Junior High in Belleville. In 1986, he began his own home improvement company. For more than 25 years he served his customers in the surrounding area, with many repeat customers. Russ' love for his family was boundless. Spending time with his children and grandchildren was his favorite activity. His second love was nature and always increasing his knowledge of plants and animals, many of which he saw close-up as he and Mona traveled to all 50 states. The grandkids could always count on Papa to know names of trees and animals. Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Hazel, nee Weil, Scheibel; brothers-in-law, Paul Sullivan and Norman Bessen; and his sister-in-law, Lynne Henke. Surviving are his wife of almost 50 years, Mona, nee Henke, Scheibel, whom he married on December 27, 1969; one daughter, Sara (Sam) Scheibel; one son, Ed (Kimberly) Scheibel; four grandchildren, Isabella, Amia, and Abram Scheibel, and Stili Teodosiev; two sisters, Jeanette Bessen and Ruth Ann Sullivan; one brother, Rick (Linda) Scheibel; his mother-in-law, Rosemary Henke; brothers-in-law, Roger Henke and Mark (Stacey) Henke; as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made in Russ' name to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), Greater Missouri and Southern Illinois chapter, 1807 Park 270 Drive, Suite 110, Maryland Heights, MO, 63146. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Michelle Torigian officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 11, 2019