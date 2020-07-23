1/2
Russell Mueller
Russell Mueller Russell J. Mueller, 95, of Overland Park, KS died July 20, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Ginny, of 70 years of Marriage. They were also blessed in having three daughters and son-in-laws: Diane & Dan Fouraker of Camdenton. MO, Linda & Ed Slagle of Marietta. GA, Beth Eppler of Olathe. KS, six grandchildren Jesse Fouraker of Wellsville, KS, Cody Fouraker of Overland Park, KS, Kyle and Keith (wife Candance) Slagle of Marrietta. GA, Amie Eppler of Olathe, KS, Sara Love (husband Kyle) of Grandview, MO, two sisters: Helen Burrous & Rosemary Bauer, both of Belleville, IL, sister-in-law Jane Mueller of North Carolina, two great grandchildren Connor and Hannah Slagle, Marrietta, GA. Preceded in death by: parents John & Helen, brother Norman, brother-in-laws Bob Burrous & Jim Bauer, infants - older sister Delores & daughter Sandra Kay. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Sisters Servants of Mary, or Serra Club. Service: A Rosary at 9:15 AM, Visitation from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM , Saturday July 25, 2020 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission, Rd., Leawood, KS. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 23, 2020.
