Russell Eugene Wineburner Russell Wineburner, 88, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 21, 1930 in Pekin, IL to Joseph H. and Mary Elizabeth nee: Flick Wineburner. Russell married Betty L. Barron in Pontoon Beach, IL on August 14, 1981. The loving husband and father worked as a policeman in Staunton, IL for 9 years and in 1994 retired from Granite City Steel as a plant policeman. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the NRA and Town and Country Gun Club. Russell loved to hunt and fish and had a place in Batchtown, IL for 30 years. He said that most people hope to go to heaven when they die but he would settle for Calhoun County. Besides his wife, Russell is survived by 2 sons: Edward E. (Marcia) Wineburner of Staunton, IL and Joseph J. Wineburner of Granite City, IL; 5 grandchildren: Denise (Jimmy) Wisely, Patrick (Melanie) Wineburner, Elizabeth (Justin) Gonzalez, Madilyn Wineburner and Andrew Wineburner and 5 great grandchildren: Emily Wisely, Eric Wisely, Jake Wineburner, Kate Wineburner and August Gonzalez. Besides his parents, Russell is preceded in death by a son, Nicholas E. Wineburner and 2 brothers: Neal Wineburner and David Wineburner. Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com Per Russell's wishes, there will be no services. Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory of Granite City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019