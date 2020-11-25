Ruth Ann Reynolds-Weeks
December 16, 1940 - November 21, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Ruth Ann Reynolds-Weeks, age 79 of Collinsville, IL, born December 16, 1940 in Pawnee, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL.
Ruth was the former owner of Lyle's Tavern in Maryville, IL. She previously worked as the manager at Fireside Inn Restaurant in Maryville, at Stiefel Nicolas Investment Firm in St. Louis, MO, and was a receiving manager at the Venture Store in Fairmont City, IL. She was a longtime member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville for over 50 years, having taught PSR classes and sang in the choir. She was a dedicated and loving mom and grandma.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Lyle James Reynolds, whom she married December 26, 1956 until his passing on July 13, 2000; parents, William and Opal (nee Whalen) Wilson; infant granddaughter, Kelli Ann Mouser; a son-in-law, Galen Underhill; three sisters, Mary Margaret Patton, Barbara Brewer, and Norma Stuesse; a brother, Robert Wilson; and mother and father-in-law, Norris and Regina Reynolds.
She is survived by her second husband, Lloyd Weeks; three sons, Lyle "Dean" (Michelle) Reynolds of Old Ripley, IL, Tim (Cheryl) Reynolds of Alhambra, IL, and Kerry (Carla) Reynolds of Bull Shoals, AR; three daughters, Marilyn (Richard) Hall of Troy, IL, Paula Underhill of Maryville, IL, and Robyn (Shane Brown) Reynolds of Troy, IL; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dennis (Susan) Reynolds of Carlyle, IL; numerous nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are Lloyds children, Don, Ricky, Steve, and Mark; and grandchildren. Lloyd's son, Jeff (deceased).
Private services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, IL with Father Rob Johnson celebrant. Burial will be in Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital
or Grandma's Attic, and will be received at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com