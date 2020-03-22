|
Ruth Ann Shellito Ruth Anne Shellito, 73, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on March 17, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Ruth was born November 23, 1946 in Terre Haute, IN to Paul O. and Mary V. (Barnes) Shaffer. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son, Dennis K. Tobin; two brothers, Paul Oral Shaffer and Mark Shaffer; and a sister, Ellen Biggs; her mother-in-law, Agnes Shellito. She is survived by her loving step-mother and friend, Ida May Shaffer; two sons, Kenneth P. Tobin and David Anthony Shellito;three daughters, Coral Ellen Marhoum, Trisha Elizabeth Shellito-Lambird (Rodney) and Brenda Kay Shellito; grandchildren, Samantha Nichole Tobin, Kenneth Paul Tobin Jr., David Anthony Shellito Jr, Megan Marie Mowbray, Casey Marie Riley (Charlie), Kaley Anne Oatland (Justin) and Scott Snyder; great-grandchildren, Leo Tobin, Lina Tobin, Landon Mosby, Casen Outland, Jackson Outland, Bryson Outland, Allie Riley, Nora Riley, Scott Snyder Jr., McKenzie Snyder and Levi Snyder; brothers, James Smith (Connie), Mike Shaffer, Richard Shaffer (Amy) and Roy Shaffer; sister, Susan Guess (Craig); brother-in-law, Brad Biggs; and many loving nieces and nephews. Ruth was a member of the Veteran Auxiliary VFW #8677, where she would often tend bar; she supported and loved all veterans. She was always kind and generous, giving to those in need. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Ruth once won the award and a special cruise for the Nationwide Excellent Service Award at Red Lobster. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations in Ruth's name can be made to s. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Services: Service are to be held at a later date at Lake View Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020