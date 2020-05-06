Or Copy this URL to Share

STIRRAT - Ruth Ann Stirrat, age 76 of Edwardsville, IL, born August 24, 1943 in Alton, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. following the visitation at Memorial Park, Staunton, IL. Arrangements handled by Barry Wilson Funeral Home



