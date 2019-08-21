|
Ruth Bohnenstiehl Ruth C. Bohnenstiehl, age 89 of Pocahontas, IL, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. She was born on June 13, 1930, in Alhambra, IL, the daughter of Edward C. and Lillie P. (nee Francke) Mollet. On November 19, 1949, she married Earl G. Bohnenstiehl at Marine, IL. He passed away on October 13, 2012. She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Order of Eastern Star #524 Highland, IL - Woodman of the World - Hannah White Shrine - Royal Neighbors of America. Ruth was born in Alhambra Township on the family farm. It was there she grew up and attended Alhambra High School, graduating in 1947. She then attended Highland High School, graduating in 1948. Following her marriage she lived between Marine and Alhambra, then she and her husband moved to a farm north of Grantfork in 1966. She has lived there every since being a good farm wife, helping on the farm with all of the chores. She enjoyed gardening, canning, dancing, playing cards and time spent with family. Survivors include her children Eugene E. (Linda) Bohnenstiehl, Highland, IL, Robert E. (Margaret "Maggie") Bohnenstiehl, Highland, IL, Jeanette B. (Mitchell D.) Schuster, Grantfork, IL, and Karen L. (James) Leadbetter, Highland, IL; Grandchildren Shannon R. (Jonathon) Good, Highland, IL, Janean R. (Rande) Hediger, Grantfork, IL, Kyle R. (Significant Other Katie Hanser) Bohnenstiehl, Alhambra, IL, Brian M. Schuster, Highland, IL, Eric A. (Misty) Kuegler, Grantfork, IL, Elizabeth R. (Andrew) Hellmann, Bartelso, IL, Dale E. Bohnenstiehl, New Douglas, IL, Rachel N. Leadbetter, Highland, IL, Bridget L. (Fiance Drew Koonce) Leadbetter, Highland, IL, Emma J. Schuster, Grantfork, IL; Great grandchildren Alesha R. Good, Garrett M. Good, Breanna S. (Significant Other Jordan Wilson) Hediger, Jada H. Hediger, Kaleb S. Bijarro, Andreux E. Kuegler, Colton E.L. Kuegler, Rilee M. Koonce, Jackson M. Hellmann; Step grandchildren L. Susie (Mike) Korte, Jeff D. (Jessica) White, Stephanie L. (Larry) Holt, Chelsey L. Burke, Megan J. Mettler, Andrew A. Mettler, Ashley Korte, Michael Korte, Xavier Korte, Neilah Korte, Zayden White Kena Holt; brother Earl Mollet, O'Fallon, MO; Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law Betty Jane (Joe) Middleton, Henderson, KY; Special Nephew Everett (Pam) Bohnenstiehl, St. Jacob, IL ; And a host of Nieces and Nephews. She was preceeded in death by her parents Edward C. Mollet and Lillie P. Mollet nee Franke; husband Earl G. Bohnenstiehl; grandaughter Amanda M. Kuegler and Sister-In-law Doris L. Mollet and Brother-in-Law Everett G. Bohnenstiehl . Service: Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL. Funeral Service/Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul officiating. Interment will be at Grantfork U.C.C. Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019