Ruth L. Bolt Ruth L. Bolt, 90, passed away the 11 th of September 2020 in Granite City. A resident of Granite City, Illinois since the 1940's, she spent the last great years of her life living in San Antonio, Texas and traveling with her nephew Robert Gregonis Jr. Ruth was a model for what it means to be a Christian and an American.She believed that the United States is the best country in the world, but that there were lessons to be learned.She used the injustices during her lifetime to teach her nieces and nephews the mistakes of subscribing to them. She taught us about the injustices of anti-Semitism and xenophobia, about the racial injustices during Jim Crow, and that everyone is equal regardless of whom they love. This world, our country, and our family is better because she was in it. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Breen and Bertha (Hebel) Bolt; four sisters June, Christine, Audrey, and Jean; and two brothers Reed and Joseph. Ruth is survived by her sisters Rosalie (Robert) Gregonis Sr., Connie (Julius) Balsai, Ruby (Eugene) Ishum, Donna (Jim) Hand and one brother Breen (Berniece) Bolt, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make a donation to the Ruth L. Bolt Memorial Scholarship with Fiesta Youth of San Antonio, Texas and may be accepted at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/fiesta-youth
. To donate: 1) Select the Link, 2) Select "Give in Honor of Someone", 3) For "Send Gift To" enter email address: info@fiesta-youth.org, 4) Enter "For the Ruth L. Bolt Memorial Scholarship" in the message box, and 5) Checkout. Service: In celebration of her life, a private service will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Edwardsville on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with Father Ben Hankinson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.