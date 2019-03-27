Ruth A. Clark Ruth Clark, born October 17, 1944 in Belleville, IL to the late Sigmund and Mildred (nee Schneider) Wallace passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Belleville. Ruth spent the majority of her career working as a clerk for Union Pacific railroad. She volunteered her time with the Missouri Botanical Gardens and the after school program at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her brother Richard Wallace. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Edward (Laura) Clark; grandsons, Jared (Lauren) Clark; Adam (Maggie) Clark; great-granddaughter, Savannah Clark; and brother, James (Linda) Wallace. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's honor may be made to the . Lake View Funeral Home and Lake View Memorial Gardens has the honor of serving the Clark family. www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9 to 11 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be conducted 11 am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary