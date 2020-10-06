Ruth Erlinger

Ruth Ann Erlinger Ruth Ann Erlinger, nee Poole, 82 of Belleville, IL, born July 10, 1938 passed away on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020. Ruth lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to her two children, a doting grandmother to her five grandchildren, a caring sister to her two siblings, a devoted wife of 47 years, and a friend to many. Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were Ruth's passion and delight. Ruth was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Even as her health declined, she will always be remembered for her lovely smile. She loved to cook and bake, kept an immaculate house, and enjoyed her weekly outings. Ruth was an animal lover. A farm girl at heart, horses and gardening were also a passion. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with. She will be greatly missed for her immense care and love for others. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Althea, nee Wolff, Poole; a sister, Marian, nee Poole, Littlefield; and a brother, Jack Poole. Ruth is survived by her two children, John (Beth) Erlinger of O'Fallon, IL, and Renae (Mark) Eichholz, of Freeburg, IL; four grandsons, Alex and Cole Erlinger, and Hunter and Holden Hillesheim; one granddaughter, Natalie Erlinger; her beloved dog, Sugar; loving nieces and nephews, Toni (Mike) Newcomb, Jackie Poole, Jeannie (Joe) Sucher, David (Mary Lee) Poole, Tom (Tracy) Poole, Michael (Becky) Poole, Ronda Blocker, Kim (Ann) Littlefield, and Lynn (Brian) Parker; and many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Morningside of Shiloh, her compassionate caregivers, Southern Illinois Hospice, and Stephen L. Raben, MD for all the wonderful care they provided Ruth, as well as a special heartfelt thank you to her dear friend, Joan Zeitz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville, IL 62226 and Southern Illinois Hospice, 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed. Funeral: Private funeral services will be held October 9, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL with Pastor Michael Poole officiating. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.