1/1
Ruth Erlinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Ann Erlinger Ruth Ann Erlinger, nee Poole, 82 of Belleville, IL, born July 10, 1938 passed away on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020. Ruth lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to her two children, a doting grandmother to her five grandchildren, a caring sister to her two siblings, a devoted wife of 47 years, and a friend to many. Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were Ruth's passion and delight. Ruth was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Even as her health declined, she will always be remembered for her lovely smile. She loved to cook and bake, kept an immaculate house, and enjoyed her weekly outings. Ruth was an animal lover. A farm girl at heart, horses and gardening were also a passion. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with. She will be greatly missed for her immense care and love for others. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Althea, nee Wolff, Poole; a sister, Marian, nee Poole, Littlefield; and a brother, Jack Poole. Ruth is survived by her two children, John (Beth) Erlinger of O'Fallon, IL, and Renae (Mark) Eichholz, of Freeburg, IL; four grandsons, Alex and Cole Erlinger, and Hunter and Holden Hillesheim; one granddaughter, Natalie Erlinger; her beloved dog, Sugar; loving nieces and nephews, Toni (Mike) Newcomb, Jackie Poole, Jeannie (Joe) Sucher, David (Mary Lee) Poole, Tom (Tracy) Poole, Michael (Becky) Poole, Ronda Blocker, Kim (Ann) Littlefield, and Lynn (Brian) Parker; and many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Morningside of Shiloh, her compassionate caregivers, Southern Illinois Hospice, and Stephen L. Raben, MD for all the wonderful care they provided Ruth, as well as a special heartfelt thank you to her dear friend, Joan Zeitz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville, IL 62226 and Southern Illinois Hospice, 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed. Funeral: Private funeral services will be held October 9, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL with Pastor Michael Poole officiating. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved