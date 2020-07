Or Copy this URL to Share

ERWIN- Ruth Ann Erwin, nee Dreyer, 80, passed away on June 27, 2020. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL



