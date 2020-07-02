Ruth Erwin Ruth Ann Erwin, nee Dreyer, 80, of Belleville, Illinois, born September 24, 1939, in Lenzburg, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, June 27. 2020 at Four Fountains Nursing Home, Belleville, Illinois. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also loved cooking and reading through cookbooks. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. There to welcome Ruth Ann into heaven's gates were her parents, Charles and Velma Dreyer; a brother, Larry Dreyer; brothers-in-law, Norman (Helen) Erwin, Red Erwin and Arnold Schnur. Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Donald Erwin; her sisters-in-law, Kathleen Dreyer and Marilyn Schnur; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials are appreciated to the American Cancer Society
, P.O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
. Visitation: Friends may call from 3 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday July 3, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Michelle Torigian officiating. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.