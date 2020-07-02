1/1
Ruth Erwin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Erwin Ruth Ann Erwin, nee Dreyer, 80, of Belleville, Illinois, born September 24, 1939, in Lenzburg, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, June 27. 2020 at Four Fountains Nursing Home, Belleville, Illinois. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also loved cooking and reading through cookbooks. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. There to welcome Ruth Ann into heaven's gates were her parents, Charles and Velma Dreyer; a brother, Larry Dreyer; brothers-in-law, Norman (Helen) Erwin, Red Erwin and Arnold Schnur. Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Donald Erwin; her sisters-in-law, Kathleen Dreyer and Marilyn Schnur; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials are appreciated to the American Cancer Society, P.O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 3 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday July 3, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Michelle Torigian officiating. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral
10:00 AM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved