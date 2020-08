GALLINOT- Ruth Maxine Gallinot, 95, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 10 am until 11 am at Zion Lutheran Church Bethalto. Services will be private with Pastor Kale Hanson and Pastor Willard Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery Bethalto. Family is asking that visitors please wear face masks.



