Ruth Grimming Ruth Ann Grimming, née Rogers, 72, of Belleville, passed away peacefully on July 31St, 2019. Ruth was born on November 19, 1946 in East Saint Louis, Illinois. She married Roger Grimming on October 16, 1980.He preceded her in death on June 07, 2003. Ruth worked hard her entire life to raise her three children. She worked as a waitress and hostess for Bel Air Bowl & Fishers Restaurant. She then worked as a receptionist for Associated Dental Care until she retired. She loved her vacation homes in Florida and Lake of the Ozarks. She also loved a good cup of coffee, especially with her life long friend Judy Sutterfield, with whom she would share many laughs, stories, and a love for God. Ruth was also preceded in death by her parents, James and Geneva Rogers, and brother, James (Jimmy) Rogers. She is survived by her children: Ronald (Scott) Kelly of Belleville, IL, Randy Kelly (Sandy) of Belleville, IL, and Rhonda Kelly (Tommy) of Fairview Heights, IL, five grandchildren; Joshua Kelly, Matthew Kelly, Amanda Kelly, Brittany Ann Kelly, and Drew Kelly, two great-grandchildren; Brody and Avery; step-son, Roger (Kim) Grimming and daughter, Maddie of Boca Raton, FL; and an extensive group of family friends. Ruth loved nothing more than being with her family, playing some scratchers, and watching cardinal baseball. She was always there to help anyone, even if it was just an ear to listen. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly. A special thanks to Shante Washington, for being a loving and caring friend to mom, and to Sharon Robert, Ruth's personal Cardinals commentator and loving "sister." Service: Services will be held on August 6, 2019 at Valhalla Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, Il. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel. Graveside services will follow at Valhalla Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019