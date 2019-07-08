Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
RUTH POEPPING - Ruth H. Poepping, nee Moore, 97, of Belleville, IL, died Friday, July 5, 2019. Visitation from 4-8p Wed, July 10, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home and from 8:30-9:30a Thur, July 11, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30a Thur at the church. Burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arr by George Renner & Sons FH, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 8, 2019
