RUTH POEPPING - Ruth H. Poepping, nee Moore, 97, of Belleville, IL, died Friday, July 5, 2019. Visitation from 4-8p Wed, July 10, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home and from 8:30-9:30a Thur, July 11, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30a Thur at the church. Burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arr by George Renner & Sons FH, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 8, 2019