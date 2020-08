Ruth A. Haas Ruth A. "Ruby" Haas 79 years old of Sainte Genevieve, MO passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, MO. She was born June 24, 1941 in New Memphis, IL and married to Kenneth H. Haas on January 5, 1962. She is survived by Son - Mark (B.J.) Haas, Saint Charles, MO; Son - Eric (Stephanie) Haas, Blooms- dale, MO; Son - Michael Haas, Sainte Genevieve, MO; Sister - Carol (Tom) Goodall, Sainte Genevieve, MO; Grandchildren - Ryan (Ashley) Haas, Richard (Taylor) Haas, Tre Humphries III & Elizabeth Haas; Great Grandson - Lawson Haas; Nieces - Michelle (Robbie) Lovell & Nicole (Brian) Fleming. Preceded in Death By: Husband - Kenneth H. Haas; Father - Paul Nadler; Mother - Luella (Krausz) Cox. She was a member of VFW Aux, Hospital Aux. and she attended First Presbyterian Church. Ruby enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, puzzles, Cardinals baseball, and her fur baby Snow. Memorials can be made to in lieu of flowers to the Ste. Genevieve Sheriff Office Animal Control, 5 Basler Dr. Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670 or Am. Heart Association , 460 N Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63141 Online condolences can be left at www.baslerfuneralhome.com Basler Funeral Home