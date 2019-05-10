Ruth Hammer Ruth Ann Hammer, nee Morgan, 63, of Cahokia, Illinois, born September 17, 1955, in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Monday, May 6, 2019 in Fairview Heights, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth Ann retired after 25 years of service as a head cook for the Cahokia School District 187. She was an avid race car fan and an animal lover. She was preceded in death by her son, Chad Justice; a daughter, Heather Van Vuren; her parents, Charles and Elizabeth, nee Rodewald, Morgan; and a brother, Charles Morgan. Surviving are her husband, Mike Hammer; a step son, Jeff (Amie) Hammer of St. Louis, MO; a son-in-law, Bryan Van Vuren of Savannah, GA; a daughter-in-law, Nikki Justice of Greenville, IL; a brother, Ray (Mary) Morgan of Bethalto, IL; a sister, Charlyn Derossett of Mascoutah, IL; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kyle, and Corinne Van Vuren, Hannah and Haley Justice, and Mildred, Hazel, and Tyler Hammer; a brother-in-law, Bob (Julie) Hammer of Highland, IL; two sisters-in-law, Diane (Art) Schulte of Caseyville, IL and Janice (Mike) Yager of Eolia, MO ; and special friends, Bob and Lois Bilzing of Fairview Heights, IL. She was also a dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the family. Service: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Chaplain Jason Pierce officiating. Burial will be on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2019