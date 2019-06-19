Ruth Hansen Ruth M. Hansen, nee Carlson, 98, of Swansea, IL, formerly of Aurora, IL, born Wednesday, July 21, 1920, in Sweden, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mercy Rehabilitation Center in Swansea, IL. Ruth worked for A.C. Nielson. She belonged to Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 6606 W. Main Street Belleville, IL. She loved to sew and made wedding gowns, curtains and clothing. She also loved to travel. Just to name a few; Austrailia, Panama Canal, Alaska, Hawaii and several places in the continental United States. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Hansen; parents, Pete and Judith, nee Svenson, Carlson. Surviving are her sister, Mildred Roberts and many loving nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials donations in Ruth's name may be made to the, at www.cancer.org/donate3 . For additional information please contact Moss-Norris Funeral Home at (630) 584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com Service: Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Moss-Norris Funeral Home, 100 S. 3rd Street, St. Charles, IL. 60510. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 also at Moss-Norris Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, IL.



