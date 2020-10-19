Ruth Hedge-Ettling
March 7, 1924 - October 17, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Ruth Hedge Ettling, nee Stroder, 96, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, March 7, 1924, in Whitewater, MO, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, IL.
Ruth retired from Sears as a Bookkeeper. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church in Belleville IL, Ruth Circle Quilters and several bridge groups.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James N. Hedge; second husband, George Ettling; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara (Bob) Kunz; parents, Jesse and Reda nee Proffer, Stroder; sister, Mary Stewart and brother, Bud Stroder.
Surviving are her daughter, Gail (Robert) Woodruff of Lawrenceville, GA; four grandchildren, Steve (Lana) Kunz, Stephanie (Bob) Braswell, Michael (Amanda) Woodruff and Jonathan Woodruff; step children, Sue (Bill) Stellhorn, Steve Ettling, Sheryl (Ed) Murphy, Scott (Mary) Ettling and their families; 12 great-grandchildren and one great great grandson.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church or Donors choice.
Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois.
Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Dr. Joe Scheets officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.