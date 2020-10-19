1/1
Ruth Hedge-Ettling
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Hedge-Ettling
March 7, 1924 - October 17, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Ruth Hedge Ettling, nee Stroder, 96, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, March 7, 1924, in Whitewater, MO, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, IL.
Ruth retired from Sears as a Bookkeeper. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church in Belleville IL, Ruth Circle Quilters and several bridge groups.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James N. Hedge; second husband, George Ettling; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara (Bob) Kunz; parents, Jesse and Reda nee Proffer, Stroder; sister, Mary Stewart and brother, Bud Stroder.
Surviving are her daughter, Gail (Robert) Woodruff of Lawrenceville, GA; four grandchildren, Steve (Lana) Kunz, Stephanie (Bob) Braswell, Michael (Amanda) Woodruff and Jonathan Woodruff; step children, Sue (Bill) Stellhorn, Steve Ettling, Sheryl (Ed) Murphy, Scott (Mary) Ettling and their families; 12 great-grandchildren and one great great grandson.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church or Donors choice.
Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois.
Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Dr. Joe Scheets officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved