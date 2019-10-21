|
Ruth Holtgrewe Ruth A. Holtgrewe of Okawville, IL departed this life in the Freeburg Care Center in Freeberg, IL on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 7:39 P.M. surrounded by her family. She had attained the age of 91 years, 3 months and 14 days. Ruth was born in the family home at Okawville on July 5, 1928 the daughter of Henry and Lydia (nee Hasheider) Joellenbeck. She was united in marriage to Edward Holtgrewe in the St. Paul United Church of Christ (White Church) in rural Okawville on August 26, 1956 and he survives her passing. Mrs. Holtgrewe attended Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, IL in 1951. Ruth taught for a few years but gave that up to be a full time mom and homemaker. She was a faithful and active member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ (White Church) in Okawville. She also took up the task of translating many of the area churches record books from German into English. Ruth was also a member of the Okawville Community Club and the Heritage House Museum Association in Okawville. She enjoyed music and singing, baking, gardening and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She will be missed by all those who knew her. Left to mourn her passing is her husband of 63 years, Edward Holtgrewe of Okawville; three children, Ann Daniel and husband Chuck of Belleville, IL, Nancy McKerracher of New Baden, IL, and Michael Holtgrewe and wife Carmen of Ashley, IL; eight grandchildren; Heather and Danielle Zapp, Aaron and Tiffany McKerracher, Brandon and Hank Holtgrewe, and Cory and Caleb Daniel; nine great grandchildren, Kadence Farrell, Thomas Docherty, Shana and Alistair McKerracher, Scarlette and Greyson Holtgrewe, and Masyn, Rowyn and Caden Daniel; four sisters, Nora Severs and Melba Holtgrewe both of Okawville, Florence Ayers of Beaver Creek, OH, and Alice Becker of St. Louis, MO; a brother, Albert Joellenbeck and wife Shirley of Florissant, MO; 12 nieces and nephew, as well as a host of friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Alan Holtgrewe; two grandchildren, Amber Zapp and Cody Holtgrewe; a brother, Rev. Roy Joellenbeck and his wife Kay; four brothers-in-law, Harry Severs, Roland Holtgrewe, Paul Ayers and Harold Becker; and two sisters-in-law, Helen Toensing and her husband Norman and Elaine Schwengels and her husband Hank. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to the St. Paul Cemetery and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com In accordance with the wishes of the family, cremation will be performed. Visitation: Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on Wednesday from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. and then at the church on Thursday from 9 A.M. until the service hour. Service: Memorial services will be held from the St. Paul United Church of Christ (White Church) in rural Okawville on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Jeffrey Schwab officiating. Interment of ashes will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 21, 2019