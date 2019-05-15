Ruth Jean Green Ruth Jean Green, nee Coad, age 90, of O'Fallon, Ill., born May 30, 1928 in Wray, Colorado, passed away Sunday evening, May 12, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois. Mrs. Green was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church who cherished her prayer life. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking. She was preceded in death by her husband Omer L. Green, whom she married August 26, 1950, and who died on March 29, 2013; her father Reynold Coad; and her mother and step-father Mildred and George Smith. Surviving are her children Mary Su (Steve) Gruenke of Belleville; Steven (Leslie) Green of Lowell, Michigan; Shirley (Lawrence) Seipp of O'Fallon; Phillip (Ann Marie) Green of Hastings, Michigan; Valarie (the late Frank) Borow of Houston, Texas; Pamela (Pat) Trausch of Red Oak, Texas;Diana (Vic) Svec of Belleville; and Jeffrey Green of O'Fallon; 31 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her two younger sisters Agnes (Jack) Worrell of Lakewood, Co., and Merna (George) Wagner of Denver, Co. The family gratefully acknowledges the kindness and compassion shown to Mrs. Green by the staff of The Arbors at Parkway Gardens and BJC Hospice. Memorial donations in memory of Jean are requested to St. Clare Catholic Church Building Fund. Condolences and memories may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 9:00 10:45 am, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., Shiloh. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Thursday, at the church, with Rev. James Deiters presiding. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh , Illinois. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary