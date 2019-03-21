Resources More Obituaries for Ruth Jensen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth Jensen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ruth Augusta (Roman) Jensen Ruth Jensen passed away at the age of 101 in the early morning of December 30, 2018 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, Illinois. She was born December 16, 1917 to her loving parents, Arthur Roman and Katherine Marie (Branding) Roman of Granite City, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Walter Roman, and her husband, Hans Anton Jensen. Ruth and Hans were married August 3, 1947 and had three children, Laura Ann Jensen, Alan Arthur Jensen and Jacqueline Marie (Jensen) Colyer. Ruth is survived by her three children, nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and 12 nieces and nephews. In the early years, Ruth lived on the family's farm where she developed a deep appreciation for the natural beauty of the Mississippi River Valley Area. After earning her degree from Blackburn College, Ruth began her teaching career at various elementary schools within the Granite City school system. During World War II, she met her future husband, Hans Jensen, who was stationed at Scott Air Force Base. They wrote letters to each other until Hans could return from duty in England. After the war, they married at the Roman home to begin 58 years of loving marriage. Together, they were active in the conservation and the protection of wildlife, church activities, square dancing, and card games with friends and family.Other activities included her duties as president of Church Women United of St. John United Church of Christ, Old Six Mile House and Museum, and the local chapter of the National Audubon Society. She was an active contributing member of the Hemerocallis (Day Lilly) Society, and the Chouteau Township Hall Senior Center. In accordance with Ruth's wishes, her body was donated to Washington University to help further the medical profession. In lieu of flowers the family requests consideration of a donation to an environmental protection organization of your choice, to St. John United Church of Christ of Granite City, Illinois, or to protect the birds she loved by, for example, visiting the Audubon Native Plant database and choosing a plant for your yard in memory of her life well lived. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at St. John United Church of Christ on March 23rd at 2:00 p.m. All who wish to help celebrate the life of Ruth are welcome.

