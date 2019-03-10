Ruth Marie Knowles Ruth Knowles, 90, of Swansea, IL, born October 27, 1928 in Nameoki (now Granite City), IL to the late Fred C. and Lora E. (n‚e Hoehne) Wuehler, passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Ruth was a committed Christian who supported many ministries and was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, where she loved to gather with others for worship, bible study, and fellowship regularly. She participated in Seniors in Ministry, loved Zion's youth, and fervently supported Zion Lutheran School. Ruth lived independently and drove regularly to attend church activities, to exercise with friends at the YMCA, to have lunch with friends, and to play Bunko at PSOP. She enjoyed time with family more than anything. Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Kathryn (Ron) Bouvrette of Seminole, FL, and Karen (Rodney) Eckhardt of Columbia, IL; her step-son, Kent (Joan) Knowles of Millstadt, IL; her step-daughter, Pat (David) Fischer, of Windsor, CO; her brother, Glen (Thelma) Wuehler, of Glen Carbon, IL; and her grandsons, Joshua (Sarah), Caleb (Stephanie), Jared (Dayna), and Seth (Ashley). She was Grandma Ruth to her nine great-grandchildren--Silas, Ira, Levi, Henry, Charlotte, Natalie, Vera, Loretta Ruth, and Anleigh Marie. In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her former husband, Joseph Knowles; her brother, Earl and his wife, Irma. Memorial contributions in Ruth's honor may be made to The Lutheran Hour or Jews for Jesus. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family from 4 until 8 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 until 11 am Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: The service will take place 11 am Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Brian Downs officiating. Her confirmation verse was "Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses" (1 Timothy 6:12).



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019