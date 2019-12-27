|
|
Ruth Livingston Ruth A. Livingston, nee Hall, 69, of Swansea, IL formerly of Collinsville, IL, born on February 10, 1950 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Barnes Jewish South Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Ruth was retired from Monsanto, Sauget, IL. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Hays; her parents, Henry E. and Virginia L., nee Toeves; a brother, Robin Hall and a sister, Diane Hall. Surviving are her two daughters, Penny (Eric) Meyer of Troy, IL and Sherry (Jeremy) Morgan of Venedy, IL; grandchildren, Kristen (Cody) Stephens, Karly Meyer, Kara Meyer, Tami Gettys and Max Morgan; three great grandchildren, Virginia Stephens, River Jahns and Zowie Wilson; two brothers, Robert (Michele) Hall of Winfield, MO and Richard (Debra) Hall of Ironton, MO; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the , or American Diabetes Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Rev. Ron Habermehl officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019