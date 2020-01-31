|
|
Ruth Marie Lodes Ruth Marie Lodes, 82, of New Baden, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon. She was born October 3, 1937 in Breese, the daughter of Joseph and Adeline, nee Kohrs, Huelsmann. She married Ralph Lodes September 29, 1962 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and he survives in New Baden. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Randy Lodes of New Baden; a sister, Florence Goestenkors of Aviston; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Alice Maxfield, Mary Billhartz, Becky & Donald Schaefer, and Anita Lodes. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Huelsmann and Mary Ann Jansen; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, George "Blackie" & Bernice Lodes, Jr., Laverne "Hon" & Gert Lodes, Calvin Maxfield, Clarence Billhartz, Arnie Lodes, and Judy & Mike "Chick" Ethridge. Mrs. Lodes was a waitress at the Highway Café in Breese. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church in New Baden. Ruth loved gardening, her flowers, and decorating her house. Memorials may be made to or Heartland Hospice and will be received at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com Visitation: will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden. Memorial Mass: will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 St. George Catholic Church in New Baden.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020