|
|
Ruth Musial Ruth A. Musial, 96, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the company of family in Hardin, Illinois. She was born the middle child of her beloved parents John and Rose Yasenko on September 10, 1922 and she spent her childhood in southern Illinois and loved to share stories of life during the Depression and the antics of her older sister Mary (departed) and her younger brother, Joe. Ruth left school in 9th grade to work at The Ober-Nestor Glass factory located in East St. Louis until finding employment at The Hunter (Hormel) Meat Packing Company, which also employed her mother, father, sister and future husband, Walter Musial, whom she married at age 17. Ruth would remain a resident of St. Clair County until the year 2018. A valued employee on the Hunter packing line for nearly 40 years, she was recognized for her resourcefulness by upper management, who respectfully referred to Ruth as "Red" and promoted her to the head of her line. Ruth was very proud that her personal production practices were implemented across all of Hunter's production lines by her manager; who incidentally, received a significant promotion due in large part to Ruth's innovations. Ruth was very proud of the friendships she made at Hunter. Ruth and her co-workers shared an interest in bowling and regularly competed in area bowling leagues. Ruth also competed as a member of other teams and went on to win tournaments. Ruth remained humble about her bowling skills but cherished the friendships that lasted decades after Hunter closed its doors. Ruth enjoyed polkas, travelling, family holidays, baking, visiting with friends and spending time with her neighbors Carol and Sue. Ruth also had many pets throughout her life and cared deeply for each of them. Ruth was very devout in her faith and a strong believer. She visited The Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows on a regular basis for the feeling of peace it provided. She also really liked their fried chicken! Never blessed with children, Ruth served as a doggedly loyal caretaker for family and friends in times of need. Most notable was her dedication to the recovery of her sister Mary, the lone survivor of a head-on collision that took the lives of Mary's son, husband and their mother, Rose. Ruth drove two hours every weekend to be with Mary who remained in a coma for months. Ruth had the difficult task of telling her sister that she lost her husband, mother and son. Ruth and Mary remained inseparable until Mary passed in 2005. Ruth and her brother Joe were very close and spoke on a daily basis until Ruth's stroke in October 2018. Joe and his wife Margaret had 6 children; Ruth's involvement with her beloved nieces and nephews was significant and lasted throughout their adult lives and continued to the lives of their children. Every generation of her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews knew Ruth fondly as their "Auntie." As Ruth enters her heavenly home, join us as we wave goodbye to a strong, independent woman who had a weakness for sweets. Service: Graveside services for immediate family and close friends will be scheduled later in the fall. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019