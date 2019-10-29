|
Ruth Nobe Ruth Nobe of Venedy, IL departed this life at her residence on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:54 P.M. after a sudden illness. She had attained the age of 89 years, 8 months and 26 days. Ruth was born in St. Libory, IL on January 31, 1930 the daughter of John G. and Mary (nee Hummert) Behrmann. She was united in marriage to Theodore "Ted" Nobe in St. Libory on November 28, 1953 and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2004. Ruth loved sewing and worked in the garment industry as a seamstress for over 52 years, finally retiring from S.A.S.I. Corporation / Bridal Originals in Collinsville, IL. She was a proud member of the Union of Needletrades, Industrial Textile Employees, Unite, Union Local #74, AFL-CIO in St. Louis, MO. She was a member of the St. Barbara Catholic Church in Okawville where she was a member of the St. Barbara Altar Sodality. Ruth was an avid gardener and loved growing flowers, and was always ready to play a hard game of Pinochle with anyone who was up to the challenge. Left to mourn her passing is a son, Larry Nobe and wife Melinda of Venedy; three grandchildren, Christopher Nobe and wife Hillary, Eric Nobe and wife Heather, and Michelle Davidson and husband Paul; two great grandchildren, Emily Nobe and baby Davidson due in March of 2020; two sisters, Florence Lickenbrock and Gladys Seering; two sisters in-law, Elsie Behrmann and Dino Behrmann; numerous nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Theodore Nobe; two brothers, Robert Behrmann and Ralph Behrmann; and six sisters, Eleanor Luechtefeld, Esther Middendorf, Adella Wombacher, Mildred Kramper, Mary Ann McLain, and Lillian Bullard. In lieu of flowers, Mass offerings or memorials may be made to the and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com Visitation: Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville, IL on Wednesday from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. and again on Thursday from 7:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from the St. Barbara Catholic Church in Okawville on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10 A.M. with Fr. Tad Gegotek officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019