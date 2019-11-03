Home

Ruth Petri Ruth M. Petri, 94, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Fountainview Manor in Granite City. She was born January 4, 1925 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Albert and Olivia (Rickert) Schroeder. She married Lawrence A. Petri on January 19, 1946 at the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church and he passed away on June 30, 2008. She and her husband owned and operated Petri Café in downtown Granite City since 1946 with over 73 years of dedicated and loving service to the community. Ruth couldn't sit still and was always helping wait on customers, bus tables, cook, clean, wash dishes or whatever else needed to be done. She would also been seen just sitting down to lend an ear. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and grew up through the Sacred Heart Parish. In her earlier years she loved to dance with her husband and enjoyed any reason to have a get together. Her gentle spirit and beautiful smile will always be with us. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family, friends and customers. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Kathy Petri of Granite City; a daughter and son-in-law, Gloria and Larry Wood of Glen Carbon; four grandsons and their spouses, Nicholas Wood of Granite City, Timothy and LeeAnn Wood of Pearland, Texas, Jonathan and Jennifer Petri of Woodbridge, Virginia and Benjamin Petri of Granite City; three great grandchildren, Anastasia Petri, Addison Petri and Howard Wood; two sisters, Alberta Becker of Granite City and Betty Timko of Sun City, Florida; sister-in-law, Rhea Corrigan of Downers Grove, Illinois; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 62 years, she was preceded in death by a brother, Herman Schroeder. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019
